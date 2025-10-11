Troops Neutralize 9 Terrorists, Recover N5 Million Ransom During Operations in Borno State

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have killed nine terrorists and recovered about N5 million ransom during separate fighting patrols in Magumeri and Gajiram areas of Borno State.

According to military sources, the operations were conducted on Friday October 10, 2025, following credible intelligence on the movement of Boko Haram fighters around Goni Dunari in Magumeri Local Government Area.

The terrorists, who were moving in two vehicles and on foot, were reportedly setting houses on fire and terrorizing residents. Acting swiftly, the troops launched a fighting patrol to intercept them.

During the pursuit, which lasted about four hours over a distance of 92 kilometres, the soldiers engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, killing five of them. The rest fled with gunshot wounds.

Items recovered from the scene included: One AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798), Five magazines (three empty, two loaded), 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, One Itel mobile phone and One dagger.

No casualties or equipment losses were recorded among the troops.

In a separate operation along the Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna axis, troops on motorcycles engaged Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village. Four terrorists were killed, while others escaped into the bush.

The soldiers also rescued two kidnap victims 55-year-old Modu Kinnami and 57-year-old Bukar, both from Guzamala and recovered a sack containing N750,000.

Preliminary findings revealed that the terrorists had demanded N2 million and two new Tecno button phones as ransom for the release of the victims’ brother.

Items recovered from the scene included: One blue pickup vehicle (Reg. No. GUB 327 XA), Two new Tecno button phones, One jerrycan with 30 litres of petrol and Cash totaling N4,355,000

Troops have continued their operations in the region to maintain pressure on the insurgents and prevent their movement.