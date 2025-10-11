spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 11, 2025 - 2:45 PM

Troops Neutralize 9 Terrorists, Recover N5 Million Ransom During Operations in Borno State

News
— By: Hassan Haruna

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) have killed nine terrorists and recovered about N5 million ransom during separate fighting patrols in Magumeri and Gajiram areas of Borno State.
According to military sources, the operations were conducted on Friday October 10, 2025, following credible intelligence on the movement of Boko Haram fighters around Goni Dunari in Magumeri Local Government Area.
The terrorists, who were moving in two vehicles and on foot, were reportedly setting houses on fire and terrorizing residents. Acting swiftly, the troops launched a fighting patrol to intercept them.
During the pursuit, which lasted about four hours over a distance of 92 kilometres, the soldiers engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle, killing five of them. The rest fled with gunshot wounds.
Items recovered from the scene included: One AK-47 rifle (Reg. No. 06798), Five magazines (three empty, two loaded), 31 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, One Itel mobile phone and One dagger.
No casualties or equipment losses were recorded among the troops.
In a separate operation along the Gajiram–Bolori–Mile 40–Gajiganna axis, troops on motorcycles engaged Boko Haram fighters near Zundur village. Four terrorists were killed, while others escaped into the bush.
The soldiers also rescued two kidnap victims 55-year-old Modu Kinnami and 57-year-old Bukar, both from Guzamala and recovered a sack containing N750,000.
Preliminary findings revealed that the terrorists had demanded N2 million and two new Tecno button phones as ransom for the release of the victims’ brother.
Items recovered from the scene included: One blue pickup vehicle (Reg. No. GUB 327 XA), Two new Tecno button phones, One jerrycan with 30 litres of petrol and Cash totaling N4,355,000
Troops have continued their operations in the region to maintain pressure on the insurgents and prevent their movement.
Previous article
Burkina Faso Loses U.S. Visa Access After Refusing Deportee Deal
Next article
Jigawa, Adamawa, and Plateau Governors Win Digital Governors of the Year Awards
Hassan Haruna
Hassan Haruna
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

NiMet DG, Prof. Charles Anosike, Honoured at Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian...

NiMet, AIM for Scale Partner to Boost AI-Driven Weather Services for Nigerian Farmers

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Agricultural Innovation...

FG Launches National Smart Learning Initiative to Digitalize Public Schools Nationwide

Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu Muwaffaq Yahaya Adadu -
The Federal Government has officially launched the National Smart...

LEGAL BRIEF: Establishing Genocide Against Christians in Nigeria

Dr Bolaji Akinyemi Dr Bolaji Akinyemi -
Subject:   Mapping Factual Incidents in Nigeria to Article II Elements...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

NiMet DG, Prof. Charles Anosike, Honoured at Nigeria GovTech Public Service Awards 2025

News 0
The Director-General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian...

NiMet, AIM for Scale Partner to Boost AI-Driven Weather Services for Nigerian Farmers

News 0
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) and the Agricultural Innovation...

FG Launches National Smart Learning Initiative to Digitalize Public Schools Nationwide

News 0
The Federal Government has officially launched the National Smart...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x