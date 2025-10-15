spot_img
October 15, 2025

Troops Bust Gunrunning Couple in Kaduna

NewsSecurity
— By: Merit Ugolo

Troops

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Enduring Peace (JTF-OPEP), have apprehended a suspected arms dealer and his wife in Saminaka, Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The Media Officer of the operation, Maj. Samson Zhakom confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Wednesday in Jos.

JTF-OPEP is a special security outfit established to sustain peace and stability across Plateau and parts of Kaduna and Bauchi states.

According to Zhakom, the suspects, aged 40 and 18, were arrested on October 8 through a joint effort between troops of JTF-OPEP and Operation Fansan Yamma (OPFY).

“In a coordinated operation to enhance security across the Joint Operations Area, troops JTF OPEP in collaboration with that of OPFY tracked and apprehended two notorious gunrunners.

“The suspects were intercepted at a snap checkpoint established by the joint troops of JTF OPEP and OPFY at the outskirts of Saminaka in Lere LGA.

“The operation, prompted by actionable intelligence from an intelligence agency in Plateau, led to the recovery of 1,207 rounds of 7.62 mm (Special) ammunition.

“The ammunition was believed to be bound for armed groups operating in the North West region of the country,” he said.

Zhakom added that the suspects, along with the seized items, are in custody for detailed interrogation and further investigation.

Merit Ugolo
Merit Ugolo
© 2025 The News Chronicle.

