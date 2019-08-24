Tribunal sacks Dino Melaye as Senator, orders fresh election

The Kogi State National Assembly/State Assembly Election Tribunal has sacked Dino Melaye as the Senator representing Kogi West District.

In a judgement delivered on Friday, the tribunal led by A.O. Chijioke ordered a fresh election in the district.

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 26 election, Smart Adeyemi, had challenged the election on the grounds that there were cases of irregularities including over-voting and non-compliance with the electoral act.

“We’ve decided to fight the results of the elections in the tribunal court because constitutional injustices must not be allowed to stand,” Adeyemi who was the Kogi west senator between 2007 and 2015 said in an April 17 tweet.