Bayelsa Governorship Hopeful meets PDP Leaders

Lists Achievements

Promises to make Bayelsa the pride of the people and the envy of other states

Plans to make FAAC allocation a standby facility

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship hopeful, Barrister Anthony George-Ikoli on Thursday evening stressed the need for gubernatorial aspirants in the state to be judged by their records of performance in public and private sector.

George-Ikoli who served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa State told journalists in Yenagoa after a closed door meeting with some notable PDP leaders in the state that he was in touch with every segment of the Bayelsa society and PDP national political office holders.

‘’The party must present the best for the November Governorship Election. It is so important that the best man emerges. They know I am the best’’ he said.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria listed his achievements in the Bayelsa State Ministry of Justice.

‘’When I was in office, I was instrumental to the decongesting of courts and the establishment of the first prison in Bayelsa. We made the judiciary very comfortable, friendly and independent. The support that the executive brought to the judiciary will be intensified. The magistracy as the first ladder of contact with the people will be strengthened. We have a very challenging environment. Some High Courts will be relocated from Yenagoa. Brass High Court is sitting in Yenagoa. It is a question of ensuring that the physical facilities are there to make the judges stay in the out stations. When I was in office, I began the process of ensuring that all deserving lawyers of Bayelsa receive further training. That would be intensified’’.

The former commissioner spoke on the path to achieving greatness for the state, good leadership and what kind of government should the people of the state look forward to under him.

He says he would make Bayelsa State a model, one that would be the pride of the people and the envy of other states.

‘’Bayelsa State enjoys an advantage. It is a very small state. If you match that with the receipts from FAAC every month, I don’t see why a sincere governor should not implement the N30, 000 minimum wage signed into law. Governance is all about seeking, ensuring and protecting the happiness of the people. That will make them more productive. It is a law. Bayelsa will first of all obey the law. I intend within three years to make FAAC a standby facility. It will not be our first point of call for funding our obligations.

The legal luminary also promised to manage the economy efficiently as to generate employment and raise productivity.

‘’We will create an economy that will make us self-sustaining.’’

Although he was born with the proverbial silver spoon in his mouth, George-Ikoli has in his life fought against poverty, unemployment, oppression, ignorance and exploitation. He is a crusader for an egalitarian society and he hopes to provide the atmosphere and opportunity for such a society to evolve in Bayelsa State.