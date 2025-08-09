Transfer overstayed DPOs, Officers within Abia State, Group urges CP

A civil rights group, the Centre for Human Rights Advocacy and Wholesome Society (CEHRAWS) has called on the State Commissioner of Police, CP Danladi Isa, to conduct an immediate review of officer postings within Abia state to identify Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and rank-and-file officers who have overstayed their divisions.

The call came following credible reports indicating that several DPOs and rank-and-file officers within the Abia State Police Command have remained in the same divisions for prolonged periods, ranging from ten to fifteen years.

Executive Director of the CEHRAWS, Chuka Okoye, who made the call in an exclusive chat with TNC correspondent in Umuahia, said reports show that in many cases, the personnel influence their way back if eventually transferred, which is contrary to best policing practices and extant regulations.

He noted that while continuity in leadership may sometimes foster stability, such extended tenures in a single jurisdiction may likely breed overfamiliarity with local residents, particularly with influential figures and, in some instances, individuals known to be connected with criminal enterprises.

This scenario, he noted, creates a fertile ground for compromise, impedes impartial investigations, and erodes public trust in the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

“The Nigeria Police Act, 2020, under Section 7(1), mandates the Force to operate with the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and impartiality. Furthermore, the Police Force Orders and Instructions (PFOI), particularly Order No. 30, emphasize regular postings and rotations of officers to prevent the entrenchment of local alliances that may undermine law enforcement.

‘The continued stay of officers beyond reasonable rotation periods constitutes an administrative breach and a potential threat to the principle of “operational neutrality” envisaged by the law,” Okoye noted.

The CEHRAWS boss called for immediate transfers in line with Force Headquarters’ posting policy to safeguard against conflicts of interest and restore impartial policing.

He called for the institutionalization of a strict rotation policy that ensures no officer remains in one division beyond the statutory or administrative tenure provided in the Police Service Commission’s guidelines.

Okoye said, “The Command needs to be reminded that transfer is not punishment but a professional necessity that strengthens operational effectiveness, prevents corruption, and ensures that the police remain a trusted neutral arbiter in the communities they serve.

“As a civil rights and good governance watchdog, CEHRAWS will not relent in its advocacy until systemic reforms, such as fair and periodic rotation of police personnel are implemented across Abia State and Nigeria at large.

“We commend the Abia State Police Command’s ongoing efforts in combating crime, but urge that decisive action on this matter will further enhance public confidence and reinforce the commitment to impartial policing enshrined in our laws.”