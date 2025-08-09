Residents of Old Maiduguri Ward Seek Government Intervention Against Flood Threat

Residents of Old Maiduguri Ward in the Khurso Bashir area of Borno State have urgently appealed to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for immediate assistance to avert another devastating flood disaster.

The community, still recovering from last year’s destructive floods, fears a repeat of the catastrophe if no preventive measures are taken.

Speaking to The News Chronicle on Saturday, locals expressed frustration over the government’s failure to repair damaged drainage systems despite repeated promises. The area remains highly vulnerable, with erosion worsening yearly and flood risks increasing with every rainfall.

Engineer Adam Mustapha Ali, a community leader, in an Interview with The News Chronicle, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating that the drainage problem has persisted for over six years.

“What was once a two meter drainage has now expanded to over ten meters due to severe erosion,” he explained. “The situation is so dangerous that people struggle to cross, leading to injuries and even deaths. Many livestock have also been lost.”

With the rainy season at its peak, residents are on high alert. Engineer Adam recalled the devastating floods of September 11 last year, which submerged homes and destroyed properties. Despite assurances from the state government, no repairs have been carried out.

The floods have disrupted daily life, making it difficult for students to attend school and traders to reach Gamboru Market. Many residents are forced to take long detours through Bayan Quarters to access basic services.

“Some households can’t even enter their homes through the main entrance anymore they’ve had to create alternative exits,” Engineer Adam said. “Elderly residents have suffered broken legs from falls while trying to navigate the dangerous terrain.”

The community is calling on both the Borno State Government and the Federal Government to take swift action before another disaster strikes.

“We are crying out for help,” Engineer Adam pleaded. “The losses we’ve suffered are immense destroyed homes, lost livestock, and constant fear. We beg Governor Zulum to intervene and save our community before it’s too late.”

The News Chronicle gathered that the situation has left many families in distress, with some elderly and vulnerable residents suffering severe injuries due to the poor conditions.

As the rains continue, the residents of Old Maiduguri Ward remain at risk, hoping their cries for help will finally be heard.