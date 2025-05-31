Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Kano Athletes Returning from National Sports Festival

Tragedy struck on Saturday as members of the Kano State team returning from the 2024 National Sports Festival, also known as the ‘Gateway Games,’ in Ogun State were involved in a fatal road accident.

The bus, carrying at least 35 passengers, including athletes and officials, reportedly fell off a bridge near Kura Local Government Area in Kano State during their journey home. The crash resulted in several deaths and many injuries.

Eyewitnesses said multiple passengers died on the spot, while others sustained various injuries. The injured were taken to the Kura General Hospital for urgent treatment.

As of the time of this report, authorities had not released an official statement on the number of casualties or the cause of the accident.

Before the tragedy, the Kano State delegation had secured a total of 29 medals at the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival, which concluded on Friday, May 29, 2025.