Tough Days Ahead For Stella Nwadigbo as LASG Evokes Child Rights Act

The Lagos State Government has evoked the Child Rights Act and the Lagos State Policy on Safeguarding and Child Protection against Mrs. Stella Nwadigbo, a Teacher at Christ Mitots Nursery and Primary School at Agric, Ikorodu, for indecent treatment of a toddler and pupil of the School, Master Abayomi Michael.

Recall that Mrs. Nwadigbo was seen unlawfully and indecently assaulting the three-year-old pupil in a viral video on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, smacking the child in the face repeatedly for struggling with a lesson.

The Lagos State Government in a statement, said the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, in its fact-finding mission, visited the School, which was approved in 2010, on Thursday, January 9, 2025, but discovered it was partially self-shut down and pupils asked to stay back at home till Monday, January 13, 2025.

In her reaction, the Head Teacher, Mrs. B. Adeyeri, speaking on behalf of the Proprietor, Rev. (Mrs.) Olutoye, confirmed the need to protect other pupils from harassment and uncontrollable visits/pressure from the public, who had been visiting the School premises for pictures/videos, necessitating the temporary closure of the School.

Meanwhile, Master Abayomi Michael has been referred for adequate medical attention, and Mrs. Nwadigbo was arrested and subsequently remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional facility till February 18, 2025, awaiting the Director of Public Prosecution’s legal advice.

The statement noted that Nwadigbo, who by her action contravened the Child Rights Act and the Lagos State Policy on Safeguarding and Child Protection, was also granted bail in the sum of #200,000:00 and two sureties.

It added that as the investigation continues on Monday, January 13, 2025, the attention of the School Proprietor, Mrs. Olutoye; the Head Teacher, Mrs. B. Adeyeri; the victim, Master Abayomi Michael and his mother, Mrs. Fatimah Adenike Okunlaya, who is also a Teacher in the School, would be required, among others.

