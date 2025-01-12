Darkoo Accuses P-Square’s Peter Okoye of Sabotaging Her New Single

British-Nigerian singer Darkoo has publicly accused Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr. P of the P-Square duo, of sabotaging her new single Focus On Me.

In a viral post on her X (formerly Twitter) handle, Darkoo claimed that Peter Okoye had her music video taken down from YouTube for six days due to alleged copyright infringement.

The single, released on January 2, 2024, reportedly faced issues after Darkoo declined Peter’s request to be featured on the track.

Expressing her frustration, Darkoo alleged that Peter acted out of spite despite her efforts to include him in the remix.

“My music video was taken down for six days by Peter of P-Square in an attempt to completely sabotage the song,” she wrote. “I have all the necessary clearance for the sample, and they’re already receiving 50% royalties. Yet, Peter wanted to be featured on the song.”

She further revealed that Peter had even created a new verse for the track and insisted she avoid speaking to his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

“Peter completely switched on me as soon as the song dropped. He started causing problems because he wanted to be featured on the track.

I even promised to make him part of the remix, but that wasn’t enough for him. Instead, he acted out of anger and tried to sabotage the song because I didn’t bow to his demands. It’s sad and disappointing,” Darkoo added.

As of today, the video is back on YouTube, and Peter Okoye has not responded to the allegations.

This incident adds to his recent controversies, including ongoing disputes with his twin brother, Paul, and elder brother, Jude Okoye.

