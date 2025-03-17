Toke Makinwa to Singles: ‘Don’t Lower Your Standards for Society’

Popular media personality Toke Makinwa has advised singles not to compromise their standards due to societal expectations when choosing a partner.

She emphasized that people should seek out partners who align with their preferences rather than settling for less.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Toke Moments podcast, she addressed the criticism often directed at women who prefer financially supportive partners.

According to her, there is nothing wrong with a woman wanting a man to pay her bills, and men who are not comfortable with such expectations should simply move on.

“You don’t need to lower your standards. There are over a billion people in this world—go and find someone who meets your expectations,” she said. “If you think a woman is too focused on money and you can’t meet her needs, leave. There’s someone else who will.”

Makinwa further stated that people waste time debating personal preferences online instead of focusing on finding what works for them.

She noted that criticizing others for their choices often reflects personal insecurities rather than any real issue with the other person.