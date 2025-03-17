Asake Reconciles with Father, Promises to Buy Him a House

Nigerian hip-hop star Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has reconciled with his father, Fatai Odunsi, after a period of strained relations.

The singer has also promised to buy his father a house and take care of his medical expenses.

This comes just days after Mr. Odunsi publicly accused Asake of abandoning him since his health began to decline in 2022.

However, in a new video shared on Sunday, Odunsi confirmed that they have now resolved their differences. Speaking in Yoruba, he explained that his frustration stemmed from the lack of communication but assured that everything has been settled.

“Asake said he will do everything that I want. We have settled, no more problems,” Odunsi stated. “They are now looking for a new house that he will buy for me. He has settled everything.”

Beyond resolving their issues, Asake has also agreed to take full responsibility for his 11-year-old daughter, Zeenat.

His father acknowledged that while Asake has never denied his child, he has now committed to providing for her completely.

With peace restored, it seems Asake is making amends and ensuring his family is well taken care of.