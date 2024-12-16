FG Begins Building Smart Police Station in Abuja

The Federal Government has started constructing a smart police divisional headquarters and residential quarters for officers in Mpape, a community within Abuja’s Bwari Area Council.

This project, which is part of the broader police reform efforts, aims to improve security by incorporating advanced technology.

Ibrahim Gaidam, the Minister of Police Affairs, marked the official launch of the construction with a groundbreaking ceremony.

The new police facility will address growing security concerns in Mpape and nearby areas, focusing on reducing crime such as kidnapping, robberies, and other criminal activities.

The initiative is a key part of the Federal Government’s efforts to modernize the police force by making it more technology-driven and community-focused.

The District Head of Mpape, Alhaji Adamu Diga, expressed gratitude for the project, believing it will enhance police effectiveness and service delivery for the community.

