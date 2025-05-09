Tiwa Savage and Usher Spark Relationship Rumors After Concert Performance

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Tiwa Savage and American R&B legend Usher Raymond have sparked relationship rumors following a series of appearances during Usher’s “Past Present Future” tour stop in London.

On Wednesday night, May 7, 2025, Usher surprised fans at the O2 Arena by bringing out Tiwa Savage for a joint performance of her hit track, “Somebody’s Son,” which she originally recorded with Brandy.

Tiwa, 45, received massive cheers during her solo segment, which intensified as Usher joined her on stage.

This is the second major live collaboration between the two stars, following their joint performance at the Global Citizen Festival in Accra, Ghana, in 2022.

Later that night, the pair’s interaction took a more playful turn at the afterparty. Usher challenged Tiwa Savage to a 30-second freestyle performance in front of fans. What caught everyone’s attention was a bold line in Tiwa’s freestyle that seemed to hint at a deeper connection.

“I’m a little drunk! But it’s alright. I think I’m drunk enough, I think I’m drunk enough. Are you drunk enough? Usher, are you drunk enough? Listen, he loves me,” Tiwa sang.

The clip quickly went viral as fans commented on social media platforms.

The hashtag #TiwaAndUsher trended across Nigeria and the UK within hours, while fans debated whether a relationship or collaboration was in the works. Tiwa later posted a thank-you video on TikTok, captioned:

“Thank you, @Usher Raymond,” featuring footage from her performance at the O2 Arena. She also shared clips from the afterparty on her Instagram account (@tiwasavage).

Tiwa Savage is currently preparing to release her fourth studio album, titled “This One is Personal”, which includes recent singles like “You4Me,” “Forgiveness,” “Mega Money Mega,” and “Commitment” featuring Craig David. On December 28, 2024, she hinted on Instagram that this might be her final album, citing exhaustion:

“This might be my last studio album. I am tired, I don try.”

Neither Tiwa Savage nor Usher Raymond has confirmed or denied any romantic involvement.