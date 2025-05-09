APC Youths Protest at EFCC, Demand Action Against Minister Matawalle

Youths under the APC Young Leaders Alliance (APC-YLA) protested at the EFCC headquarters in Abuja, urging the commission to reopen corruption investigations against Bello Matawalle, Minister of State for Defence.

The group accused the EFCC of ignoring credible allegations that Matawalle, as former Zamfara governor, diverted over N70 billion.

They criticized selective prosecution, referencing earlier EFCC confirmations of a probe, and claimed Matawalle’s recent TV denials contradict official records.

EFCC security director Idowu Adedeji received their petition, but protesters expressed doubt over the commission’s commitment to act.

