Tired Of Pen & Armed Robbers: Bring Back The Bar Beach Show

Won fi ete sile, won pa lapalapa. Applying brain surgery to ringworm while performing cosmetic surgery on leprosy. Nigerians were so tired of Armed Robbers some decades ago, the Military Government introduced the Bar beach Show where Oyenusi, Aninih and others were executed by Firing Quads. Ironically, the same Military Regime President came back as elected civilian President to become Armed Pen Robbers!

Tambuwal just got a hero’s welcome In Sokoto after EFCC one day detention and interrogation.

Yahaya Bello was celebrated by the people of Kogi state after his release from EFCC custody. Oh, so was James Ibori celebrated by the people of Delta State with numerous traditional titles and Bayelsa Gov. Alamieyeseigha (Alamsco). Bode George went for Church thanksgiving after his jail release but Gen. Obasanjo, embarrassed, said he was tricked into attending. Sure right!

So, we express disgust for Civilian Pen Robbers from other ethnic groups, not ours. We are the same people that voted for them again and again as long as they came from our families. It is debatable whether Africans in general and Nigerians in particular develop short memory or convenient memory. The same politicians and military rulers that looted us blind recycle one another or themselves into Government.

As soon as the election is over, they start campaigning for the next one as if they are preparing or recovering from Trinidad Carnivals. They campaigned on all the hard work: blood, sweat and sacrifices made by the African Freedom Fighters that increased the number of people with free education, free healthcare and work in established industrial estates. These are more local benefits than the colonialists’ selective economic interests created when they put themselves and elites in charge.

Though both civilian and military rulers come with a long list of promises that have become stale leaving only gullible people who welcome any party in power against their own self interest to believe them. All the lazy African politicians that succeeded Activists did, was to sit on their fathers’ laurels without maintaining or improving what they met. In other words, leaving their communities worse than they met it. We also witnessed abandonment or destruction of existing projects so that they could award new inflated contracts to their cronies.

While the military governments blamed past civilian governments for lack of progress or deteriorating condition of the masses, they made it worse. It is one thing to train as a warrior for the battlefield, but quite another to apply misplaced knowledge into economic or political survival in a progressive society. The worst corrupt military government could showcase the planted seeds of civilian government germinating fruits during their time and claim it; as their progress!

We must remember that we were warned that the “worst form of civilian rule was better than military rule”. Nigeria has been so unfortunate that it has been difficult to distinguish one from the other except for the fact that the Military Rulers are Armed Robbers. They looted at gunpoint and ruthlessly deal with any objection or opposition. Most people are not crazy enough to argue with a desperado flashing a gun in your face.

The military destroyed African values held dear to our hearts as: It takes A Village To Raise A Child. Power went into their heads creating their own ruling class. Military class overshadowed previous elites of civilian politicians, traditional rulers and chiefs. They starved the higher institutions of funds and withheld salaries of teachers from Primary to University schools. The teachers that used to be the most noble profession, have lost ground.

The military class insulted our sense of decency, values and culture by writing books to crown their folly in power. Babangida who brought us General Abacha as his second in command, got out of the heat when he cancelled the Freest Election in the history of Nigeria. After Abiola was denied his mandate, IBB installed Shonekan as Interim President. It took a few months before Abacha overthrew him and reinstalled his own military rule.

Only in Nigeria, as we say, would such murderers of free and fair Election of Abiola come back and write a book to justify the advantages of their insane rule. During the book launching of Babangida, we witness the dance of Macabre by the military ruling class with their warped mentality congratulating themselves about how they saved Nigeria from the brink of disaster as if their very involvement in Government was not an aberration itself.

Unfortunately, the military leader that came back as civilian President, Olusegun Obasanjo attended to celebrate their incursion and interruption of civilian rule that he voluntarily handed Power to as a General Military President. Though Buhari also came back as civilian President, he grudgingly stayed away from Babangida book launching since it was Babangida that planned a palace coup, then jailed and replaced him.

Nigeria, a country full of potential, intellectuals and Youths beaming with hope and progress was derailed and has never recovered. The Civil War tore the fabric of the society into shreds giving and making way to hooligans to seize Power from some intellectuals that messed up. It was so easy for them to take over Power but never knew what to do with it since they lack the ability and the expertise in training.

There is no aversion to creating wealth in most societies, but excessive greed is repulsive, especially when flaunted amidst poverty. In Africa, the greedy civilian and military government forget their humble past and begin devouring the lion share of the National Cake. Regardless of how much or little crumbs are left behind. It is not unheard of for a very corrupt Administration claiming to be the proud creator of millionaires and billionaires as mass sinks into abject poverty.