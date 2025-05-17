Tinubu’s Second Term is Unstoppable- Jandor

Former Lagos PDP governorship candidate Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, has thrown his weight behind President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid, declaring that he would do “everything humanly possible” to secure Tinubu a second term.

Speaking at a rally in Ojo, Lagos, to mark his official return to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jandor said Tinubu’s people-focused reforms and leadership convinced him to switch camps.

“Tinubu’s bold steps like removing fuel subsidies show he’s a selfless leader.

He could have played it safe to win again, but he chose what’s best for Nigerians,” Jandor told cheering supporters.

Having resigned from the PDP on March 3, the former PDP gubernatorial candidate now says the results of Tinubu’s administration are “unstoppable” and enough reason for his comeback to the APC.

“Our goal is clear: return Tinubu to power in 2027 to continue repositioning the country,” he added.