Tinubu’s 2027 Path Is Clear But So Are Nigeria’s Problems

Tinubu’s second term is all but guaranteed going by my permutations, I may be wrong.

But what’s the point of power if it doesn’t transform lives? This is not the time for celebration, it’s time for correction. Fix the Naira. Unlock our gas. Stop the bleeding. Nigeria deserves more than political victories it needs economic resurrection.

By all political calculations, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term looks increasingly assured. With the full backing of northern governors an influential bloc in Nigerian politics and a fractured, uninspired opposition, 2027 already feels like a done deal. But if re-election comes too easily, it risks becoming a missed opportunity both for Tinubu and the country he leads.

If Tinubu is to leave a legacy that transcends political victories, he must confront three elephants in the room, insecurity, corruption, and hyperinflation. These aren’t just governance challenges they are the nails in the coffin of public trust. They are the reasons our streets are tense, our markets unstable, and our dreams deferred.

Nigerians have accepted the hard truth,the fuel subsidy regime was unsustainable. But what we cannot continue to accept is economic experimentation that leaves our currency naked in the storm. Floating the Naira may win applause in IMF corridors, but it is reckless in a fragile, import-dependent, non-industrial economy like ours. No serious developing country leaves its currency at the mercy of market forces without sufficient export competitiveness.

The Naira should be strategically managed, not surrendered. Tinubu must correct this mistake. Fix the exchange rate. Anchor the Naira at ₦500 to the dollar, and protect it with every monetary, fiscal, and industrial weapon available. That singular move will stabilize inflation, rebuild business confidence, and shield the masses from economic freefall.

A mother walks through three markets to find affordable rice, only to return home with nothing but apologies. A graduate turns security guard because jobs are vanishing like mist. These aren’t statistics, they’re stories.

Nigeria holds ten times its current economic output in raw potential but we are busy throwing it away. Our land is rich, but our thinking is poor. We have metals buried beneath our feet, but we are not even on the global mining map. Chinese miners are carting away our minerals with little value returned. Where is the Nigerian Mining Act with teeth? Where are the refineries, processing plants, and export controls?

We once had the ambition of becoming the giant of Africa. Today, we are the sleeping elder of the continent, watching smaller nations sprint past us in technology, tourism, manufacturing, and energy.

Even more criminal is our negligence of natural gas the future of global energy. While Europe shops for alternatives to Russian gas, Nigeria dozes off. Qatar became a gas superpower with less reserve than we have. We, on the other hand, are still mouthing oil politics as if it’s 1985. Where are our pipelines to Europe? Why are there only a handful of LNG plants? Why haven’t we embraced our gas future?

This country should be selling gas, not begging for loans.

President Tinubu doesn’t need to campaign. He already has the north. He already has a weak opposition. But what he doesn’t yet have is a defining legacy. He risks becoming another president who simply managed to win, instead of one who transformed a nation.

Let the record show, power without purpose is a wasted mandate.

Fix the Naira. Tame inflation. Confront insecurity. Exorcise corruption. Unleash the economy.

The second term is in the bag. Now, Mr. President, earn it.

Power without purpose is a wasted mandate.

The future won’t remember who won it will remember who changed the game.

A second term should not be a reward it should be redemption.

We don’t need more politics we need more progress.

It’s not about re-election anymore. It’s about resurrection.

Mr. President, history is watching. Don’t just be remembered for winning be remembered for rebuilding.

Stephanie Shaakaa

