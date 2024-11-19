Tinubu Writes N’Assemby, Seeks Approval for $2.2bn Fresh External Loan

President Bola Tinubu has written to the National Assembly to seek the approval of a fresh $2.2bn as a new external borrowing plan in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

This request was contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, during plenary on Tuesday, November 19.

If approved, the loan will be used to part-finance the budget deficit of N9.7tn for the 2024 budget.

President Tinubu has also forwarded the 2025- 2027 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and the Fiscal Strategy Paper to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

The President equally sent the National Social Investment Programme Establishment Amendment Bill to make the social register the primary tool for the implementation of the Federal Government’s social welfare programmes.

“Request for the resolution of the National Assembly for the implementation of the new external borrowing of N1,767,102,179.00, that is about $2.209bn already enshrined in the 2024 Appropriation Act.

“In accordance with the provisions of Sections 21 and 27 Subsection 1, the Debt Management Office established Act 2003 and the approval of the Federal Executive Council, I write the request for a resolution of the National Assembly to raise the sum of $2.2 09bn.

“The new external borrowing enshrined in the 2024 Appropriations Act, part financed the budget to about $9.17 trillion.

“A Euro bond of about $1.7bn and Sukuk financing of another $500m the actual makeup of the financing.” The letter read in parts.

Similarly, the second letter noted further, “Please receive the 2025-2027 MTF and FSP approved during the Federal Executive Council meeting on the 10th day of November 2024.

“The Senate is invited to note that as the 2025 budget of the Federal Government of Nigeria will be prepared based on the parameters and fiscal assumptions of the approved 2025-2027 MTF and FSP, it is imperative to seek the National Assembly’s expeditious legislative action in this submission.

“I trust that the House of Representatives will consider the passage of this submission expeditiously.”

Recall that last Thursday, the Federal Executive Council approved the $2.2bn external borrowing plan.

