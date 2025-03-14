Criminals Dislodged from Operational Camps in Anambra, ASEG Reports

Recent findings by the Association of South East Vigilante Groups (ASEG) reveal that the ongoing security operation in the state has rooted out different criminals hibernating at various operational camps across Anambra State.

The group revealed these findings during a press briefing held in Enugu, addressed by the Commander General of the group, Chief Emmanuel Ojukwu (CSP) rtd.

Recall that out of the 21 Local Government Areas in the State, criminals had taken over 15, kidnapping, robbing, killing, and maiming citizens and creating serious insecurity and tension in the State.

The state governor, Prof Chukwuma Soudo, appointed High Chief Ken Emeakayi as his Special Adviser on Community Security last year and kicked off the process of introducing the State Homeland Security Law.

Earlier this year, the state government launched the ‘Udo Ga Achi’ operation with the Agunechemba security outfit, and since then, there has been one onslaught after another against criminal gangs in the state.

According to Ojukwu, the ASEG boss, their findings showed that these criminals terrorizing residents of Anambra State have been routed out from their different operational camps, while many have been neutralized.

The group expressed appreciation to Governor Soludo for the decision to appoint Emekayi to take charge of security in the State and commended Emekayi for his expertise in steering the leadership of Anambra Vigilant Group since his assumption of office months ago.

“It could be recalled that before the assumption of Emekayi, the State was overrun by criminals masquerading as unknown gunmen and all sorts of criminal elements.

“Communities and Local Governments like Umunze, Ogbunka in Orumba South, Ihiala Local Government Area, Ogbaru, Ekwusigo, Nnewi South, Aguata Local Governments among other communities and Local Governments were controlled by these hoodlums.

“But within a few months of Emekayi’s leadership, ASEG said, many of these Local Governments and communities have been reclaimed by Agunechemba .

“Umunze, Ogbunka in Orumba North and South Local Governments, Ihiala have been liberated almost 90 percent, while Aguata, Nnewi have been fully liberated,” said Ojukwu.

He said Ogbe-Ukwu in Ogbaru Local Government Area, which was the headquarters of kidnappers in Anambra State, where Hon Justice Azuka was kidnapped and killed, has also been liberated.

“Now,” said Ojukwu, “Ogbe-Ukwu is fully under the control of Agunechemba security forces.”

However, ASEG appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to continue providing Agunechemba operatives with the necessary logistics to enable them to succeed in the task.

The group also pleaded with the governor to review the salary of officers from the present N100,000 to N200,000 so that they can meet the country’s current socio-economic challenges.

They said the current salary could not sustain their operatives, considering that most of them have families to support.