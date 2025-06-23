Tinubu Urges Swift Action on ECOWAS Standby Force, Pushes for Stronger Regional Integration

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has urged West African leaders to expedite the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, warning that delays are hampering the region’s fight against terrorism and cross-border crime.

Speaking at the 67th Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Abuja—his final outing as chair Tinubu stressed the need for urgent collective action.

“The Standby Force must transition from concept to reality,” he said. “I’m concerned about the slow pace of its activation. Our threats are transnational and require coordinated responses.”

Tinubu highlighted key achievements during his tenure, including the completion of the ECOWAS Military Logistics Depot in Sierra Leone and Nigeria’s commitment to supporting troop movements by sea and air.

He expressed optimism that diplomatic efforts with Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger could lead to their reintegration into ECOWAS, saying: “I remain hopeful our brothers will return to the fold.”

Calling for deeper economic ties, Tinubu urged the bloc to empower the private sector, dismantle trade barriers, and accelerate key infrastructure projects such as the West African Gas Pipeline, the Power Pool, and the Abidjan–Lagos Highway.

“Our region holds immense potential,” he said. “It’s time to unlock it through cooperation, innovation, and decisive leadership.”