Tinubu Under Fire Over Suspension Of Fubara, Others

President Bola Tinubu has come under intense backlash following his decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the state House of Assembly.

Addressing the political turmoil in the state during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu announced that the suspension would last for a period of six months, during which time Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) would be appointed Administrator to superintend over the affairs of state.

Tinubu’s decision followed a protracted political dispute involving Governor Fubara against his predecessor and current Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, and pro-Wike lawmakers.

“I have made personal interventions between the contending parties for a peaceful resolution of the crisis, but my efforts have been largely ignored by the parties to the crisis.”

I am also aware that many well-meaning Nigerians, Leaders of thought and Patriotic groups have also intervened at various times with the best of intentions to resolve the matter, but all their efforts were also to no avail. Still, I thank them.

“On February 28, 2025, the supreme court, in a judgement in respect of about eight consolidated appeals concerning the political crisis in Rivers State, based on several grave unconstitutional acts and disregard of the rule of law that have been committed by the Governor of Rivers State as shown by the evidence before it pronounced in very clear terms:

“A government cannot be said to exist without one of the three arms that make up the government of a state under the 1999 Constitution as amended. In this case, the head of the executive arm of the government has chosen to collapse the legislature to enable him to govern without the legislature as a despot. As it is there is no government in Rivers State.”

By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.

The Administrator will not make any new laws. He will, however, be free to formulate regulations as may be found necessary to do his job, but such regulations will need to be considered and approved by the Federal Executive Council and promulgated by the President for the state.” Tinubu stated in parts.

Meanwhile, hours after President Tinubu’s announcement, the hashtag and phrase Terrible President began trending on X, with users, activists, and legal experts vehemently condemning the decision labelling it as unconstitutional, authoritarian, and a direct threat to Nigeria’s democracy.

Reactions:

Just imagine terrible President Bola Tinubu’s excuses.

However, one thing is certain, this tyrannical state of emergency will definitely backfire against these terrible individuals, Bola Tinubu and his ally Wike, They’ll both fail woefully.

This oppressive govt will never stand.

We don’t have democracy in this country. We have agberocracy. We are being led by thugs.

I saw all this coming ,

Tinubu is a terrible president. You couldn't talk before the crisis started, nor call wike to order , which I know you were aware, only to reach this stage, it is really a shame , guess all those fool who supported Tinubu are happy now

The law is made for man and not man for the law.

The girl didn’t insult Tinubu, she made a very true statement that many Nigerians are saying everyday.

Tinubu is a terrible president is a fact.

The economy under Tinubu is suffocating is a fact

The economy under Tinubu is suffocating is a fact

Lagos is smelly is a fact.

State of Emergency over someone personal interest and somewhere in the North & part of south east that are experiencing daily attacks by Herdsmen-massacre are not touched mmmm.what a terrible situation, from a terrible president,to a terrible country.

Tinubu is not a terrible president. What is terrible is the system that allowed a man to become the president of the most populous black nation by just crying: it is my turn.

Meningitis broke out in Kebbi state yet the governor is quiet, presidency ain’t saying anything instead the terrible president went ahead to suspend a sitting governor without HOA approval.

In the same vain, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, as “political manipulation and outright bad faith.”

The former presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP IN 2023 general election accused Tinubu of being a “vested partisan actor” in the ongoing political chaos in the state, alleging that his administration either enabled or failed to prevent the crisis.

“His blatant refusal or calculated negligence in preventing this escalation is nothing short of disgraceful.

“If federal infrastructure in Rivers has been compromised, the President bears full responsibility.

“Punishing the people of Rivers State just to serve the political gamesmanship between the governor and Tinubu’s enablers in the Federal Government is nothing less than an assault on democracy and must be condemned in the strongest terms.” Atiku said in a statement on Tuesday via X.