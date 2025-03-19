NBA, Atiku, Niger Delta Youths Condemn Tinubu, Demand Wike’s Removal

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the state House of Assembly for six months. He appointed ex-Naval Chief Vice Admiral Ibot-Ette Ibas as sole administrator, blaming Fubara for the prolonged political crisis. The crisis, linked to tensions between Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, escalated after the Trans-Niger Pipeline explosion. While Tinubu cited security and constitutional breaches, critics, including the Nigerian Bar Association and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, condemned the move as unconstitutional and politically motivated. Despite the suspension, Fubara urged calm, stating his commitment to democracy, while Niger Delta leaders called for Wike’s removal. Tinubu insists the drastic step was necessary to restore order, with the emergency rule pending National Assembly approval.

2. Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned the brutal assault on journalist Precious Amadi by members of Salvation Ministries in Port Harcourt. Amadi was attacked and left unconscious after reporting a fire at the church. Despite assisting in fire control efforts, he was accused of spying, beaten under the supervision of junior pastors, and unlawfully detained. His phones were destroyed, and his social media posts were erased. MRA’s John Gbadamosi denounced the assault as violating press freedom and human rights, calling for a thorough investigation and prosecution of those responsible. He urged the church leadership to condemn the attack and educate members on respecting journalists and upholding democratic values.

3. Police are questioning two individuals over Monday night’s explosion at the Trans Niger Pipeline in Rivers State. The pipeline, which transports up to 450,000 barrels of crude oil daily to the Bonny export terminal, is a key part of Nigeria’s oil infrastructure.

Authorities have not disclosed the suspects’ identities but say the probe aims to determine if sabotage was involved. While officials insist there is no threat to residents or the environment, locals reported a loud blast, intense heat, and spreading flames. The explosion occurred amid political turmoil in Rivers State, just a day after lawmakers initiated impeachment proceedings against Governor Siminalayi Fubara. Though no group has claimed responsibility, militant threats to oil installations have surfaced due to the state’s political crisis. If the damage disrupts operations, it could threaten over 450,000 barrels of crude oil production, impacting Nigeria’s economy, which heavily relies on oil for revenue and exports.

4. Pastor Jerry Eze and his wife, Pastor Eno Eze, celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary by donating tricycles to needy people. Sharing the gesture on Instagram, Pastor Jerry expressed gratitude to God and his spiritual family for supporting the initiative. The couple, who have two children, Jerry and Samara, were widely praised for their generosity. Their act of kindness was aimed at bringing joy to others, with Pastor Jerry emphasizing that seeing smiles on people’s faces is what he lives for.