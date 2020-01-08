Tinubu speaks on ‘third term agenda’, reveals discussion with President

Former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, dismissed speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari had a third term agenda.

He said this in a chat with newsmen after his closed-door meeting with the nation’s leader at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader said: “I was in the trenches and in the opposition with Muhammadu Buhari, till the Third Term agenda of a former leader of this country failed.

“I know he will never. He has the courage and the character to refuse such temptation even if offered to him. I believe in him and I believe Nigerians should also believe in him.

“He doesn’t need to say it to me, I’ll argue it in the corner and everywhere they bring such a thing up. However, it’s very good to hear it from him. I say congratulations to a man of character and integrity.

“The challenge of turning the ship of this nation around is a continuum and a continuous effort and that is what we should get ourselves concerned with.

“Yes, politics is intoxicating, it’s flamboyant, it’s interesting, but we cannot continue in perpetuity one after the other, we have to relax, show concern for the people of the country and see to the efforts of the President that will manifest in the new, united and prosperous country. We are still not there.”

On the purpose of his visit, Tinubu said: “It’s a new decade, a visit to the leader of my country is necessary to look at things and wish him well in the office for this new decade and make some points on the stability, security and a number of issues around the country.”