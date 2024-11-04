Tinubu Set to Swear In New Ministers on Monday

President Bola Tinubu will officially swear in seven newly appointed ministers on Monday, 4th November.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced the news on Sunday via his X account.

The new ministers include Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi as Minister of Labour and Employment, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Jumoke Oduwole as Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Idi Mukhtar Maiha, Minister of Livestock Development, Yusuf Ata as Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development and Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad as Minister of State for Education.

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

