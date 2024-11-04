No Resting Until Criminals Are Flushed Out of Anambra – Soludo

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, over the weekend, vowed not to rest until the current reign of terror in the state is brought to an end and a safe and secure is created.

Soludo disclosed this in Awka during the 2024 edition of the Anglican Prayer Rally of Anambra State (APRAS), which had the theme ‘It shall be well with the Righteous,’ based on Isaiah 3:10.

The governor, who spoke through his Deputy, Dr Onyekachi Ibezim, acknowledged the flashes of insecurity in parts of the state but insisted that the government would not rest until every part of the state was rescued from criminal elements.

He said the government knew there would be challenges, hence the need for leadership. He said the state needs prayer, which is why the event was very important.

He noted that it shows that everything else will go right once the people put their trust in God.

Soludo further enumerated the infrastructural strides of his administration, including the venue of the rally, Dr Alex Ekwueme Square, and the ongoing construction of a new government house, among others.

“You can see the expansion going on here. We want to make it befitting for activities like this. When we are through, you will not need to hire chairs to sit down.

“Also, if you turn your back, you see the state’s Government House, which had been abandoned for almost 32 years. Now, see it at your back, almost completed”.

“Just two days ago, an organization called BudgIT ranked the performance of government across Nigeria and Anambra came third after Rivers and Lagos. It shows that Anambra is in the hands of God.

“Mr Governor sent me to tell you that we are working on your mandate and we shall not disappoint you,” he added.

Archbishop, Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka, Most Rev’d Alexander Ibezim, traced the unending struggle of man on earth to his disobedience and wickedness.

“The corruption that invaded the human race from the time of the dragging away of Adam and Eve as a result of disobedience, gave back to hardship and difficulties. So, since the fall of man, sin entered the world and separated us from the life of abundance except for those who stand righteous,” he said.

The Prelate further charged the congregants with resolving to be righteous in the face of the country’s unfriendly socio-economic realities.

“Daniel resolved not to defile himself with the food offered at the king’s table. Noah was a righteous man, blameless among the people of his time, and he walked faithfully with God.

“Abraham became the father of nations because he stayed righteous to God. And of course, Enoch walked with God and he was no more because God took him.

“We don’t buy righteousness with money. We don’t buy righteousness politically. We don’t buy righteousness religiously. Righteousness for us is imputed by faith. Whenever you encounter Jesus as your Lord and personal Savior, there will be a turnaround,” Ibezim said.

Earlier in a sermon, the Bishop of Ihiala Diocese, Rt Rev’d Israel Kelue Okoye, decried the manner in which many preachers and Christians have comported themselves, casting aspersions on the religion.

“Many people now refer to Christianity as a scam just because of the activities of many fake preachers and brethren. Referring to Christianity as a scam is a fallacy of illegitimate reductionism.

“You see a sinner and wicked and you tell him God bless you when the bible says it shall not be well for the wicked. We are in a country where if you know nobody, your survival is in jeopardy.

“We must do away with Christianity made easy which makes people seek God in their way. Evil and wickedness have taken over our land. Christ is looking for disciples, not churchgoers and preachers.

“It is time to seek the face of God for mercy. We must hold the bible as the word of truth,” he concluded.

The event, which drew Anglicans from all dioceses in the Province of Niger, featured praise and worship while prayers were offered for the prosperity of Anambra State and Nigeria at large.

