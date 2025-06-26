Tinubu Mocks 2027 Opposition, Calls Coalition Plotters “Political IDPs”

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday ridiculed a budding opposition coalition aimed at blocking his 2027 re-election, branding its architects as “political internally displaced persons.”

While commissioning projects in Nasarawa State, Tinubu took a direct swipe at former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir El-Rufai, dismissing the alliance as a “foolish and immature” move.

“Don’t pay them any attention, they are political IDPs. Don’t give them a home. The hope is here,” Tinubu declared.

He warned he won’t stay silent as political rivals organize against him.

“They triggered early politics thinking I’ll fold my arms. Who keeps quiet when gangsters try to unseat themselves?” he asked.

Despite Nigeria’s economic challenges, Tinubu defended his administration’s record.

“We’ve cut the waste. I won’t dwell on the economic issues, but the hope is here. From now on, you’ll have no regret,” he said.