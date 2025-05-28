UPDATED: Tinubu Reconstitutes Governing Councils in Tertiary Institutions

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed new members to the governing councils of three major federal universities: University of Abuja (UNIABUJA), University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), and Nnamdi Azikiwe University (NAU), Awka.
This move comes months after the president dissolved UNIABUJA’s governing council and dismissed its vice-chancellor, Aisha Maikudi, amid a storm over her eligibility.
New UNIABUJA Council Members:
Prof. Rosemary Iriowen Egonmwan – South South
Dr. Adedeji Adefuye – South West
Prof. Sarki Abba Abdulkadir – North West
Prof. Aminu Mohammed Dukku – North East
New UNN Council Members:
Rt. Hon. Barr. Ogbonna Eugene Odo – South East
Muhammad Inuwa Tahir, mni – North West
New NAU Council Members:
Dr. Nkem Okeke – South East
Ofoke Chukwuma Charles Ugbala – South East
Dame Amina Patrick Yakowa – North West
Nojeeb Oriola Agunbiade – South West
In the same vain, president Bola Tinubu has also approved a fresh round of appointments to governing councils across Nigeria’s Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education, signaling a major shakeup in leadership across key academic institutions.
The appointments, which cut across the six geopolitical zones, aim to fill existing vacancies and strengthen governance in the nation’s tertiary education sector.
Notable appointments include:
Hon. Chidi Nwogu to the African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja
Dr. Folashade Kareem to the University of Jos, Plateau State
Dipe Olusina Adeniyi to the Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom
Mr. Babatunde Jinadu to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
Hon. Babatunde Olokun and Hon. Isah Ambaka to the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe
Other key names include Dr. Olusegun Ategbole (Federal University, Wukari), Hon. Bawa Bwari (Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Borno), Hon. Bello Bagudu (Federal University of Health Sciences, Katsina), and Hon. Abbas Braimah (Federal University, Gusau).
In the polytechnic and college of education sectors, appointments span dozens of institutions from Federal Polytechnic, Oko to FCE Technical, Asaba, reflecting broad representation from across the country.
The appointments take immediate effect.
