UPDATED: Tinubu Reconstitutes Governing Councils in Tertiary Institutions

In the same vain, president Bola Tinubu has also approved a fresh round of appointments to governing councils across Nigeria’s Federal Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education, signaling a major shakeup in leadership across key academic institutions.

The appointments, which cut across the six geopolitical zones, aim to fill existing vacancies and strengthen governance in the nation’s tertiary education sector.

Notable appointments include:

Hon. Chidi Nwogu to the African Aviation and Aerospace University, Abuja

Dr. Folashade Kareem to the University of Jos, Plateau State

Dipe Olusina Adeniyi to the Federal University of Technology, Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom

Mr. Babatunde Jinadu to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi

Hon. Babatunde Olokun and Hon. Isah Ambaka to the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe

Other key names include Dr. Olusegun Ategbole (Federal University, Wukari), Hon. Bawa Bwari (Nigeria Arabic Language Village, Borno), Hon. Bello Bagudu (Federal University of Health Sciences, Katsina), and Hon. Abbas Braimah (Federal University, Gusau).

In the polytechnic and college of education sectors, appointments span dozens of institutions from Federal Polytechnic, Oko to FCE Technical, Asaba, reflecting broad representation from across the country.

The appointments take immediate effect.