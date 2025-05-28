Akpoti-Uduaghan Remains Fully Committed to Due Process –Legal team

The legal team of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday urged law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies to uphold fairness, the rule of law and impartial justice in all matters involving the Kogi Central representative.

“Justice must be impartial. The ongoing refusal to investigate Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s petitions- many of which implicate key figures and address critical safety concerns – undermines public confidence in due process. The public expects law enforcement and prosecutorial bodies to uphold fairness, the rule of law and impartial justice in all matters involving her”.

The legal team also upbraided the country’s enforcement and prosecutorial bodies for the disparity in attention to petitions.

‘’Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s serious complaints remain ignored, counter petitions by Senator Godswill Akpabio and former Governor Yahaya Bello – individuals named in her original allegations – have been swiftly acted upon, leading to a criminal charge against her. This selective response raises deep concerns about biased enforcement of justice’’.

In a statement issued by the Queens Law Cradle, a firm of legal practitioners, arbitrators and consultants, the legal team expressed Akpoti-Uduaghan’s commitment to legal progress.

‘’Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is currently out of the country on personal engagements but remains fully committed to due process. In our capacity as part of her legal team, we have received official communication regarding the charges and she will make herself available at the earliest opportunity once an arrangement date is confirmed’’.

Between March 11 and May 19, 2025, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan filed twelve formal petitions addressing serious threats to her safety, defamatory conduct and unlawful actions against her. These petitions, submitted either personally or through legal representatives, have received no substantive response from the Nigeria Police Force or relevant authorities. Furthermore, her witnesses have yet to be invited for clarification or adoption of their complaints.

The statement signed by Nwogwugwu Esq listed March 11, 2025 – Petition to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) regarding cyber stalking, hate speech and discriminatory conduct by Senator Peter Onyekachi Nwebonyi, March 25, 2025, – Personal petition to the IGP raising security concerns about Senator Godswill Akpabio, March 31, 2025 – Petition to the IGP on the withdrawal of police security detail and immediate safety risks, April 4, 2025 –Petition exposing an assassination plot implicating Senator Akpabio and Former Governor Yahaya Bello, April 24, 2025 – Legal request for status updates on prior petitions, emphasizing abduction and security threats, April 28, 2025 – Petition on conspiracy, abduction and attempted assassination of her protocol officer, Hon Jude Sule and April 29, 2025 – Internal Police Communication on abduction, threats, instructing investigation by the DCP Monitoring Unit.

Others are May 2, 2025 – Petition detailing cyberstalking and Defamation by Senator Nwebonyi, May 6, 2025 – Petition addressing cyberbullying and misrepresentation by Dr Sandra Duru, May 15, 2025 – Petition citing criminal conspiracy and defamation by Senator Akpabio and Dr Duru, May 19, 2025 – Petition to the Attorney-General of the Federation on police failure to investigate earlier complaints and May 19, 2025 – Additional Petition to the IGP reiterating concerns over non-investigation of cases involving Senator Akpabio.

The statement praised Nigerians for condemning the action of the Federal Government.

‘’We are encouraged that citizens are publicly condemning the latest development wherein the Federal Government has instead of ensuring that our client is accorded justice now filed an extremely curious criminal charge against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan”.

‘’Our client expresses deep gratitude as she continues to be positive that injustice against her shall not be sustained” the statement added.