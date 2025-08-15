spot_img
August 16, 2025 - 12:13 AM

Tinubu Reshuffles NTA, Appoints Media Veteran Rotimi Pedro as DG

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Tinubu Names New Boards for NCC, USPF
President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed media entrepreneur Rotimi Richard Pedro as the new Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

 

Pedro’s appointment headlines a sweeping leadership shake-up at the NTA, with key new faces joining the top brass.

 

Karimah Bello steps in as Executive Director of Marketing, Stella Din takes the helm as Executive Director of News, and Sophia Essahmed becomes Managing Director of NTA Enterprises Limited.

 

A veteran with nearly three decades in broadcasting, sports rights, and media consultancy, Pedro brings heavyweight credentials to the role.

 

The Lagos-born lawyer-turned-media executive is best known as the founder of Optima Sports Management International (OSMI), the company that brought the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, and English Premier League to screens across Africa.

 

Pedro’s global resume includes senior roles at Bloomberg Television Africa and Rapid Blue Format, alongside consulting stints for FIFA, UEFA, Fremantle Media, and the African Union of Broadcasters (AUB) where he was key to securing exclusive pan-African rights to all CAF competitions.

 

Industry insiders say Pedro is a game-changer known for turning broadcast platforms into revenue powerhouses and delivering premium content to African audiences.

Previous article
Bauchi Gov Names Chinese National As Economic Adviser
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

