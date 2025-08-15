Bauchi Gov Names Chinese National As Economic Adviser

In a move to attract international investment and fast-track development, Governor Bala Mohammed has appointed Chinese national Li Zhensheng as Economic Adviser to Bauchi State.

The announcement came Thursday during the signing of a major Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the China Global Promotion Cooperation Research Centre in Bauchi.

The agreement marks a significant pivot toward global economic engagement, positioning Bauchi as what the governor calls “a rising hub of international cooperation.”

“This isn’t just about roads and buildings it’s about transforming lives,” Mohammed declared. “We are opening Bauchi to the world.”

The News Chronicle learnt that under the deal, a Bauchi State Representative Office will be established in China to drive project execution and ensure timely delivery.

The partnership targets strategic sectors including agriculture, healthcare, education, manufacturing, mining, oil and gas, and trade facilitation.

Governor Mohammed said the agreement aligns with the broader diplomatic framework between President Bola Tinubu and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reflecting a shared vision for cross-border cooperation.

Zhensheng, who also heads the China Global Promotion Cooperation Research Centre, will lead the charge in mobilizing global resources to power Bauchi’s economic revival.

“We are committed to helping Bauchi achieve sustainable growth, modern infrastructure, and improved livelihoods,” Zhensheng affirmed.

Meanwhile, officials say the collaboration is expected to boost foreign direct investment, create jobs, enhance workforce skills, and significantly raise Bauchi’s profile on the global stage.