Tinubu Reaffirms Support for Mali, Receives Six New Envoys

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to Mali’s democratic transition and stronger economic ties, declaring West Africa is stronger united.

He stated this in Abuja while receiving the Letter of Credence from Malian Ambassador Cheick Oumar Coulibaly.

“We are one in West Africa and Africa. No nation can succeed alone. Nigeria stands ready to support Mali,” Tinubu said, assuring the envoy that Nigeria would always be home.

Ambassador Coulibaly conveyed greetings from Mali’s leader, General Assimi Goïta, and praised Nigeria’s leadership in Africa, especially through peacekeeping efforts.

President Tinubu also received letters of credence from envoys of the Netherlands, Tanzania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia, and Switzerland.

He hailed Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her AU leadership and praised growing cultural and business ties between both nations.

In talks with Russian Ambassador Andrey Podelyshev, Tinubu called for deeper cooperation in energy, steel, and education, referencing the dormant Ajaokuta Steel Complex. Russia pledged more support, especially in nuclear energy.

Welcoming Swiss Ambassador Patrick Egloff, Tinubu promised reforms to attract investors. Egloff noted Swiss companies like Nestlé and Lafarge were expanding operations in Nigeria.

The Bosnian envoy invited Tinubu to visit Sarajevo to boost ties, while Tinubu expressed appreciation for the ongoing bilateral progress.