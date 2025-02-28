Tinubu Pledges Better Telecom Regulations During Meeting with Airtel Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has assured Airtel Chairman, Sunil Mittal, that Nigeria’s telecom regulations will be improved to meet international standards.

He made this commitment during a meeting with Mittal and other Airtel executives at the State House.

Tinubu stated that his government is focused on creating a better environment for businesses.

He noted that Nigeria could learn from India’s telecom sector and is open to adopting strategies that would improve operations in the country.

The President also mentioned that ongoing tax reforms will encourage investment and economic growth.

He promised to work closely with tax administrators to make the system more efficient.

Minister of Communication, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, commended Tinubu for supporting the telecom industry.

He pointed out that the protection of fibre optic and undersea cables had been approved, with the National Security Adviser’s office already enforcing the policy.

Mittal praised Tinubu’s economic policies, comparing them to reforms that helped India’s economy recover in the past.

He acknowledged that floating the naira was a bold step, saying it has attracted global attention.

He also supported the removal of the petrol subsidy, calling it a tough but necessary decision for Nigeria’s long-term progress.

Encouraging Nigerians with funds abroad to invest at home, Mittal expressed confidence in the country’s economic direction.

He said that many businesspeople in Nigeria are beginning to feel more optimistic about the economy.