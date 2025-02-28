We Approved Telecom Tariff Increase to Prevent Job Losses – FG 

The Federal Government says it approved a 50% increase in telecommunications tariffs to keep companies running and protect jobs in the sector.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijjani, explained the decision during a press briefing at the State House in Abuja.

He said that without the increase, some telecom companies might struggle to survive, which could lead to job losses.

Tijjani spoke after a meeting with President Bola Tinubu, which included Airtel’s leadership and its Founding Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal.

He said the government had studied the telecom sector’s challenges before making the decision, adding that nearly half a million Nigerians are employed within the industry.

He also mentioned that the request for a tariff adjustment had been under consideration even before President Tinubu took office.

However, the government wanted to ensure a balanced approach that considers both businesses and consumers.

A study by KPMG guided the decision, helping the government determine a sustainable tariff range.

The minister stressed that telecom operators must now focus on improving service quality alongside affordability.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been working to ensure that service providers not only improve network connectivity but also enhance user experience.

In addition to the tariff increase, the government is investing in expanding telecom infrastructure.

This includes plans to extend Nigeria’s fibre-optic network by 90,000 kilometres and construct 7,000 new telecom towers in rural areas.

The goal is to improve nationwide connectivity and service reliability.

Meanwhile, Airtel Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal reaffirmed the company’s commitment to Nigeria, describing the country as a key part of its African operations.

He acknowledged the impact of Nigeria’s economic challenges on Airtel’s business but expressed confidence in the market’s recovery over the next few years.

Mittal also announced that Airtel would sponsor 10 Nigerian students for full undergraduate and postgraduate engineering degrees in India as part of its scholarship programme. The Nigerian government is expected to select the beneficiaries.

He further stated that Airtel remains committed to supporting Nigeria’s efforts in digital innovation, financial inclusion, and technical skills development.