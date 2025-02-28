ASI Slips 0.11%; OANDO, PZ Cussons Gain, FCMB Tops With 102M Shares

The All-Share Index fell 123.53 points to 107,675.46 at the end of the trading session on February 27, 2025, putting it in negative territory.

This decline is still below the 108,000 mark and is a 0.11% drop from the previous day’s result of 107,789.99.

Market volume increased by 72%, from 245.5 million to 423.3 million shares traded, in contrast to the index’s decline.

Even though trading activity increased, market capitalization remained stable above N67 trillion, staying at N67.1 trillion, the same as the day before.

A closer look at individual stocks’ performance shows that PZ and OANDO both saw significant gains of 10.00%. FIDSON and ETI, on the other hand, experienced sharp drops, falling 9.60% and 9.51%, respectively.

Market Summary

ASI: 107,675.46 points (-0.11%)

Previous ASI: 107,789.99 points

YTD Performance: +4.61%

Volume Traded: 423M shares

Market Cap: N67.1 trillion

Top Gainers

OANDO: +10.00% to N52.80

PZ: +10.00% to N32.45

HONYFLOUR: +9.96% to N13.03

CAVERTON: +9.80% to N2.69

LIVESTOCK: +9.35% to N6.90

Top Losers

FIDSON: -9.60% to N17.90

ETI: -9.51% to N31.40

GUINEAINS: -8.33% to N0.66

PRESTIGE: -7.50% to N1.11

SUNUASSUR: -6.44% to N5.52

Volume of trades

The number of shares exchanged daily increased from 245.5 million to 423.3 million, a staggering 72% rise.

FCMB led the trading scoreboard with an astounding 102.2 million shares traded. ZENITHBANK, with 33 million shares, came in second.

With 31.2 million shares traded, ACCESSCORP came in third, although JAIZBANK and CAVERTON made substantial contributions with 24.4 and 20.9 million shares, respectively.

Value of trade

With transactions of N1.5 billion, ZENITHBANK became the market leader in terms of trading value.

A significant contribution was also made by FCMB, which increased the daily total by N1 billion.

With contributions of N831.5 million and N801.8 million, respectively, WAPCO and ACCESSCORP significantly increased trade value, and OKOMUOIL completed the numbers with N593.7 million.

Performance of FUGAZ and SWOOT

OANDO experienced a 10.00% increase in the SWOOT category, whilst WAPCO saw a 3.23% decrease.

Only FBNH and UBA had losses of 0.67% and 0.27%, respectively, for the FUGAZ category.

Notably, there were no price changes for ZENITHBANK, GTCO, or ACCESSCORP throughout the session.

Outlook for the market

Despite the daily decrease, the All-Share Index is still on a long-term bullish trend. Investors may have the chance to buy shares at a discount if there is a pullback after a string of drops.

This downturn may lead to a long-term rising rebound if the index is not considered overbought.