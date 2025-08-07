How Nigerian Pension Funds Delivered Strong Returns in July Despite Economic Strain

Once more, Nigeria’s pension industry showed its toughness in July 2025 by providing good returns over all Retirement Savings Account (RSA) categories. This performance came against the backdrop of continued financial tightening and economic instability afflicting the general macroeconomic scene.

Analysis of information made public from the sector showed that throughout the month all eighteen Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) reported growth. Emerging as the best PFA, FCMB Pensions Limited produced a remarkable 5.68 percent average return across all RSA fund categories. This was mostly caused by especially good results in RSA Fund II and RSA Fund I, which serve respectively to active contributors and aggressive investors.

Driven by substantial exposure to equities and other variable-income assets, RSA Fund I registered the greatest categorywide average return for the month: 6.30 percent. Following closely at 5.33 percent, RSA Fund II reflected its balanced approach for contributors under the age of 50. Targeting contributors aged 50 and above, RSA Fund III achieved a more modest return of 3.18 percent, but the more conservative RSA Fund IV for retirees gained 1.99 percent.

With a return of 7.29 percent, FCMB Pensions Limited beat RSA Fund II, only ahead of Pensions Alliance Limited’s 7.28 percent and Crusader Sterling Pensions’ 6.89 percent, The News Chronicle reads. With 9.37 percent, Trustfund Pensions produced the top result in the high-risk RSA Fund I, followed by Tangerine Apt Pensions and FCMB Pensions Limited, both excellent performers.

Overall, the industry’s average fund return stood at 4.20 percent, confirming investor confidence in Nigeria’s contributory pension model. Total pension assets rose to ₦24.63 trillion in June 2025, up from ₦24.11 trillion in May, according to portfolio data from the National Pension Commission (PenCom). This money is mostly invested in government securities, which make up almost 61 percent of total holdings.

Domestic stocks also attracted more interest and rose to ₦3.08 trillion, or more than 12 percent of total assets. With 10.79 million registrants, the wider distribution of RSA accounts stands at 10.79 million; RSA Fund II continues to be the biggest by asset value, at ₦10.29 trillion.

Nigeria’s pension funds provide consistent value for contributors even in the face of financial headwinds; July’s statistics attest to the fact that aggressive fund management is still producing great rewards for long-term savers.