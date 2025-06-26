Tinubu Pledges More Federal Support for Nasarawa, Lauds Governor Sule’s Performance

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday assured Nasarawa State of continued federal support, particularly in solid minerals and agriculture, under his Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking during a visit to the Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, Tinubu praised Governor Abdullahi Sule for prudent resource management, which he said has earned the confidence of both the federal government and investors.

“I’m back as President, just as the Emir predicted in 2023,” Tinubu said, commending the traditional rulers for sustaining peace and stability in the state.

He reiterated his administration’s commitment to repositioning Nigeria’s economy for the benefit of young people and future generations. “We just commissioned an interchange completed without borrowing a penny,” he added, praising Governor Sule’s fiscal discipline.

The Emir, who chairs the State Council of Chiefs, hailed Tinubu’s leadership, recalling his transformation of Lagos as governor and expressing confidence in his ability to replicate that success nationwide.

Governor Sule hosted Tinubu at the commissioning of multiple projects, including a flyover, new secretariat, road infrastructure, farm tractors, and operational vehicles for security forces.

Governors of Kaduna, Imo, Borno, Ogun, Kwara, and Benue states, alongside Ministers Dele Alake (Solid Minerals) and Imaan Suleiman (Women’s Affairs), attended the ceremonies.