Tinubu Is Not Their Mate, He Is Ahead Of Them- APC Dares Obj, Kwankwaso, Donald Duke After Close-Door Meeting

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC on Sunday dismissed worries over the recent meeting between Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to reports, the trio discussed Nigeria’s political future behind closed doors.

The visit has stirred speculation about possible political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that discussions about the next presidential race have gained traction following comments from Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, who advocated for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, emphasizing that there would be “no vacancy in Aso Rock until 2031.”

While opposition parties have declared intentions to unseat the APC, the ruling party appeared to be unbothered.

Kwankwaso and Duke, accompanied by associates, held a private meeting with Obasanjo, a vocal critic of Tinubu’s administration.

Obasanjo has previously condemned alleged corruption and Nigeria’s rising debt under the current government.

However, Bala Ibrahim, National Publicity Director of the APC, dismissed the meeting as inconsequential to Tinubu’s government.

“With due respect, I hold Obasanjo in high esteem. As a former President, ex-Head of State, and an elder statesman, I don’t want to take issues with him. But when it comes to the politics of Nigeria, particularly contemporary politics, Tinubu is not their mate.

“Tinubu is head and shoulders above them in modern politics in Nigeria. So the combination of Obasanjo, Kwankwaso, Peter Obi, and Donald Duke, who was my schoolmate, does not present a threat to Tinubu. These are people who were trashed in the last election.”

