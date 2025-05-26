Tinubu is “God’s Gift to Nigeria” – Arthur Eze

Oil magnate and philanthropist Prince Arthur Eze has hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as “God’s gift to Nigeria,” praising his reform-driven governance and unifying leadership style.

Speaking in a yet-to-be-aired State House documentary commemorating Tinubu’s second year in office, Eze, the CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum, said the President embodies the kind of bold, divinely inspired leadership the country needs.

“God doesn’t make mistakes. That man, Tinubu, was created for a purpose,” Eze declared. “He’s a unifier who speaks with humility and honesty that’s why we admire him.”

Drawing from his personal history during the civil war and ties to the Southeast, Eze commended Tinubu’s unprecedented inclusiveness, citing key appointments like the Minister of Works, the Minister of Science and Technology, and the establishment of the Southeast Development Commission.

“What Tinubu has done for the Southeast, nobody else has,” he stated. “This is a golden opportunity for the Igbo to unite with the rest of Nigeria.”

On the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, the 76-year-old business leader expressed full confidence, noting Tinubu’s decisive leadership in a time of economic fragility.

“God has given him the wisdom to change Nigeria for the good of the present and future generations,” he said.