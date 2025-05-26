2027: APC in Disarray as Atiku, Obi, Amaechi, El-Rufai, Others Team Up

A major political storm is brewing ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general election as opposition heavyweights and disenchanted APC stalwarts unite in a bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Labour Party’s 2023 flagbearer Peter Obi, ex-Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai, former Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, and ex-SGF Babachir Lawal are leading the charge in coalition talks gaining traction nationwide.

ADC National Chairman, Ralphs Okey Nwosu is also a key player in the unfolding alliance.

Obi–Atiku Alliance in the Works?

Sources suggest that Obi may return as Atiku’s running mate, a move that could reshape the 2027 race.

The pair previously ran on the PDP ticket in 2019 against then-President Buhari, and some insiders believe a renewed partnership could pool enough votes to oust the ruling party.

Analysts argue that had they run together in 2023, their combined votes might have crossed 13 million, enough to dethrone the APC’s Tinubu, who won with 8.8 million votes.

APC Hits Panic Button

Unsettled by the mounting opposition, the APC is doubling down on its defense strategy.

A party insider told newsmen that first-term governors will be handed automatic return tickets, a tactical move to retain loyalty and swell ranks.

“Governors from opposition parties are already defecting. They know they stand no chance against Tinubu’s candidates,” the source said, citing Akwa Ibom and Delta as examples. “In Delta, Governor Oborevwori had to jump ship to avoid a battle with Festus Keyamo, Tinubu’s preferred candidate.”

The insider also revealed that governors crossing over to APC will handpick National Assembly candidates—a sweetener to lure defectors.

Trouble in Coalition Paradise

Despite the buzz, cracks are emerging in the opposition’s grand plan as disputes over which party to use as a political umbrella are already sparking friction.

The ADC recently amended its constitution to grant equal rights to incoming bigwigs, a move aimed at smoothing the entry of Atiku, Obi, and others. But this has provoked backlash from existing stakeholders who fear being sidelined.

Meanwhile, SDP’s 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has flatly refused to step down for any coalition candidate, casting further doubt on a united front.

Obi’s Next Move?

In a twist, Peter Obi declared in a viral video that he will contest 2027 on the Labour Party platform, throwing a wrench in coalition speculations. The LP leadership has also distanced itself from any merger plans.

“We’re not part of any coalition,” said Obiora Ifoh, LP National Publicity Secretary. “There will be no automatic ticket for anyone”. Obi included.

Echoing this, Yunusa Tanko, coordinator of the Obidient Movement, said: “Peter Obi hasn’t agreed to be anyone’s running mate. What’s happening is a convergence of common political interests.”

As the clock ticks toward 2027, one thing is clear: Nigeria’s political landscape is in for a major shakeup.