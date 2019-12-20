Tinubu  has hijacked APC membership register – APC youth group

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard has alleged that the National Leader of the party, Bola Tinubu has seized the party’s membership register containing all the bonafide members across the country.

The group, in a statement by its publicity secretary, Aliyu Isa-Moriki, alleged that Mr. Tinubu is in cahoots with the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Lawali Shuaibu who had been Mr. Tinubu’s political associate.

The statement further alleged that the APC Registration Server had been based in the old ACN office in Abuja since 2013 and the national leader had tightly controlled the register, especially in states not controlled by his lackeys.

‘’This afternoon, based on credible information from Sen Lawali Shuaibu, Asiwaju has ordered that the register and server be dismantled and moved to Lagos to one of his private offices or his house at Bourdillon,” the statement read in part.

The APC youth further said that some patriotic party members are, however, “making frantic efforts to stop this and prevent the illegal hijack of the membership register of Nigeria’s ruling party”.

“Asiwaju wants to control the server to enable him to deregister his adversaries and make everyone beg and agree to his terms before giving access to the party’s membership register,’’ the group added.

The group further alleged that the national leader, “plans to destroy the register if he fails to get the APC presidential ticket, or move the entire membership to the new party which they are working on as a back up to APC, along with some splinter groups in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA).’’