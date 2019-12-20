Senate gives DSS, Judge 24 hours to submit report on court invasion

The Senate Committee on Judiciary Human Rights and Legal Matters on Thursday asked the Department of State Service (DSS) and Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu to submit a memorandum on the alleged invasion of a Federal High Court within 24 hours.

The Committee also asked the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, Counsel to Omoyele Sowore, Femi Falana, the Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Tony Ojukwu, and the Office of the Chief Judge of Federal High Court to each submit a memorandum on the incident.

DSS operatives had allegedly invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja to rearrest publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore few hours after he was released on December 6.

Each of the memoranda is expected to detail the events of the day.

Giving the directive, the Committee Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, explained that the panel is unable to hold the scheduled investigative hearing as the Senate suspended all activities in honour of Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu who died in Abuja on Wednesday.