Tinubu Hails Gbajabiamila at 62, Commends Legacy in Legislature

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated his Chief of Staff, Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, on his 62nd birthday today, June 25.

Tinubu lauded Gbajabiamila’s enduring impact on Nigeria’s democracy, highlighting his two-decade service in the House of Representatives, where he rose from Minority Leader to Speaker (2019–2023).

He also praised Gbajabiamila’s contributions to Lagos, especially the Surulere constituency he represented for six terms.

The President urged him to stay committed to advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda, and wished him a long life and continued good health.