Former Liverpool Midfielder Adam Lallana Retires from Professional Football

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana has announced his retirement from professional football at 37.

He made the announcement via his Instagram page, expressing his gratitude to all the clubs he played for:

“I could not be more appreciative of the opportunities I’ve been given and the support I’ve received along the way. You owe so much to so many on a journey like this—it’s impossible to name everyone, but to all those people, please know how grateful I am.

I couldn’t have done it without you. It’s crazy to think this all began in the last millennium, when I signed for the academy in 1999.

Since making my professional debut in 2006, I realise I’ve been blessed to live the dream that millions of people share.

Southampton… the place where it all started, and fittingly where it ends. It’s the club I ultimately owe everything to.

Liverpool… the chance to represent one of the greatest clubs in the world and win some of the biggest prizes in the game.

Brighton… home to some of the happiest years of my life, at a club deeply connected to its community and run in such a smart, modern way.

And England… every single cap meant the world to me. Representing my country was the greatest honour. I’m proud of the playing career I’ve had and have no regrets about any of it.

I embrace all the highs and all the lows, as they’ve shaped me into who I am. To everyone who made the journey so special—the staff at each club and organisation, the managers and coaches, my teammates, and of course the supporters—thank you.

But most of all, to my own team… my family. My wife Emily, our amazing sons, my mum, dad, and sister—thank you for putting up with me and being in my corner through it all. I’m excited for whatever the future brings.”

Lallana began his professional career with Southampton in 2006, where he rose through the ranks to become first-team captain. He joined Liverpool in 2014, where he enjoyed the most successful period of his career. Under the leadership of Jürgen Klopp, he won four major trophies: the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

After leaving Liverpool, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion, where he spent the final chapter of his playing career. He is expected to remain at the club as part of the coaching staff.

Throughout his career, Lallana played 476 matches across all competitions, scored 69 goals, and provided 64 assists.

He made his senior debut for the England national team in 2013, earning 34 caps and scoring 3 goals.