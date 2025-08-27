spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
August 27, 2025 - 10:03 AM

Nigeria Bans Raw Shea Export for 6 Months, Targets $300m Revenue Boost

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Nigeria Bans Raw Shea Export for 6 Months, Targets $300m Revenue Boost
Shea Nut

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a six-month ban on the export of raw shea nuts in a bid to curb informal trade, protect local processors, and reposition Nigeria as a global leader in the shea industry.

Vice President Kashim Shettima announced the directive on Tuesday at a multi-stakeholder meeting in Abuja, describing it as a “pro-value addition policy” aimed at securing raw materials for domestic processors, creating rural jobs, and boosting annual earnings to about $300 million.

“Nigeria produces nearly 40% of global shea, yet we capture only 1% of a $6.5 billion market. This must change,” Shettima said, stressing that the move would transform the country from an exporter of raw nuts to a hub for refined shea butter, oil, and derivatives.

The Vice President announced that discussions are already underway with Brazil to secure preferential market access for Nigerian shea products within the next three months.

Agriculture Minister, Senator Abubakar Kyari, stated that the directive followed a rapid assessment indicating that Nigeria loses over 90,000 metric tonnes of raw shea annually to informal cross-border trade, while local processors operate at less than 50% capacity.

He noted that the shea industry, dominated by rural women, has the potential to generate over $300 million annually in the short term and capture a significant share of the projected $9 billion global market by 2030.

“This is about industrialisation, rural transformation, women’s empowerment, and securing Nigeria’s place in global trade,” Shettima added.

Previous article
Anambra House of Assembly Suspends Lawmaker For 3 Months Over ‘Damaging Social Media Content’
Next article
Tinubu Hails Capital Market Boom, Pledges More Reforms to Attract Global Investors
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Shocker: West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland Suffer Early Exits From EFL Cup

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
It was a night of upsets in the English...

Boko Haram Strengthening Ties with Global Terror Links –Ex-Army PRO

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), former spokesperson of...

NCCSALW Seeks Army’s Support to Curb Small Arms in North East

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Zonal Director of the National Centre for the...

Tinubu Hails Capital Market Boom, Pledges More Reforms to Attract Global Investors

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has lauded the historic surge...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Shocker: West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland Suffer Early Exits From EFL Cup

Sports 0
It was a night of upsets in the English...

Boko Haram Strengthening Ties with Global Terror Links –Ex-Army PRO

Security 0
Brig. Gen. Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), former spokesperson of...

NCCSALW Seeks Army’s Support to Curb Small Arms in North East

Security 0
The Zonal Director of the National Centre for the...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join