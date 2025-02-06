Tinubu Fires Aisha Maikudi, Reshuffles Leadership at Federal Universities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has dismissed Professor Aisha Sani Maikudi from her role as Vice-Chancellor of Yakubu Gowon University, formerly known as the University of Abuja, and has dissolved the entire governing council in a sweeping leadership shake-up across federal universities.
These changes which are to be effected immediately was made in a press statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Onanuga.
To fill the vacancy, President Tinubu appointed Professor Lar Patricia Manko as Acting Vice-Chancellor for a six-month term but will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.
As part of the restructuring, Senator Lanre Tejuoso, who previously served as Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been reassigned to Yakubu Gowon University.
His former role in Makurdi will now be occupied by Senator Joy Emordi, the outgoing Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education.
Beyond Yakubu Gowon University, Tinubu also removed Professor Polycarp Emeka Chigbu as Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), ahead of his scheduled tenure expiration on February 14. Professor Oguejiofu T. Ujam has been named as his replacement for a six-month term under the same conditions as Manko.
Other key appointments include:
- Engineer Olubunmi Kayode Ojo as the new Pro-Chancellor of UNN, succeeding Gen. Ike Nwachukwu, who moves to the University of Uyo.
- Professor Zubairu Tajo Abdullahi as Pro-Chancellor of the Federal University of Lokoja.
- Senator Sani Stores as Pro-Chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education.
- Barrister Olugbenga Kukoyi as Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
President Tinubu reiterated that these leadership changes are part of his administration’s commitment to revitalising Nigeria’s higher education sector through enhanced governance and accountability.