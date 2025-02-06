Google Maps at 20: Top-Rated Places in Nigeria Revealed

Google Maps marked its 20th anniversary on Thursday, reflecting on two decades of helping over 2 billion people navigate the world each month.

The platform has grown into a vital tool for travel, exploration, and local discovery.

Over the years, Google has introduced new features, including personalized recommendations powered by Gemini.

The app’s “Directory” tab assists travelers in navigating airports, while augmented reality features provide real-time insights.

Users can also locate the cheapest petrol stations nearby.

In Nigeria, Google Maps has played a key role in helping people find new places and move around with ease.

To commemorate its anniversary, the company released a list of the country’s most reviewed locations.

Among the top-rated restaurants are Mega Chicken, Farmcity Lekki Lounge, and Hard Rock Cafe. Flowershop Cafe and Oliver’s Café lead in the café category.

Popular visitor attractions include Oniru Private Beach and Fela’s Shrine, while City Park in Abuja and the National Museum in Benin City rank among the most reviewed parks and museums.

Google Maps continues to evolve, offering users more ways to explore and navigate their surroundings efficiently.