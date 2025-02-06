Former Madrid Defender Marcelo Announces Retirement from Football

Former Real Madrid defender Marcelo Vieira da Silva Júnior, simply recognized as Marcelo, has announced his retirement from professional football through a 1-minute, 36-second video he shared on his X page.

Regarded as one of the best left-backs in the history of football, Marcelo began his career in his home country with Fluminense in 2005, where he played for two years and won five domestic trophies before moving to Real Madrid in 2006.

With Real Madrid, Marcelo cemented his name as one of the best left-backs following his outstanding career with Los Blancos.

He played in Spain with Madrid for 15 years, winning 24 trophies, including 4 Champions League titles, 6 La Liga titles, and others.

In addition to his club achievements, Marcelo won the 2013 Confederations Cup with Brazil, a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games, and a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games. Collectively, he made 721 appearances, scored 58 goals, and provided 117 assists for both club and country. Real Madrid’s Statement on His Retirement: “Following Marcelo’s announcement that he is retiring as a professional football player, Real Madrid C.F. would like to express its gratitude and affection to him. Marcelo belongs to the history of Real Madrid and is one of the great legends of the club and world football.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...