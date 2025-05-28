Tinubu Celebrates Amaechi at 60, Applauds Public Service

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated former Minister of Transportation and political heavyweight, Mr. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, on his 60th birthday, celebrated on May 27.

In a statement, Tinubu lauded Amaechi’s “dedicated service” to Rivers State, where he served as Speaker of the State Assembly and later as a two-term Governor.

The President also noted Amaechi’s leadership as Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum during his gubernatorial stint.

Amaechi, who played a key role in President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet as Transportation Minister for eight years, was praised for his “invaluable contributions” to national development.

President Tinubu extended his heartfelt prayers for long life and divine grace for the former minister, wishing him continued success in his political journey.