Army Detains Female Soldier Over $50k Tied to Ex-Chief’s Wife

1. The Nigerian Army has confirmed that Corporal Amina Sani Maidoki is in detention over an ongoing investigation into the alleged theft of $50,000 linked to Salamatu Yahaya, wife of former Army Chief Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya (retd). In a statement released on May 27, 2025, the Army defended her detention as lawful and in line with military procedure, rejecting claims of human rights violations and unlawful treatment.

Maidoki was reportedly first held at the Yahaya residence before being moved to Yakubu Gowon Barracks. Her family alleges she has been denied access to the legal process and subjected to mistreatment. However, the Army denies these accusations, insisting the case is handled fairly, with due process and respect for her legal and human rights.

2. Former CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, is seeking court approval to involve a forensic expert to verify WhatsApp messages being used as evidence in his ongoing trial for alleged $4.5 billion and ₦2.8 billion fraud. He and co-defendant Henry Omoile face 19 counts of money laundering and fraud. The EFCC claims Emefiele received $17.1 million in cash through an intermediary, Monday Osazuwa, as a reward for forex allocations. The defence argues for independent verification of the message source and completeness. The judge ordered a formal application for forensic review and adjourned the case to October 7–9, 2025.

3. On May 27, 2025, the Tinubu administration formally requested $24 billion in new loans, raising Nigeria’s total debt to ₦182 trillion, about ₦801,000 per citizen. This comes despite claims of saving $7.5 billion yearly from fuel subsidy removal. The funds sourced from global lenders like the World Bank and AfDB are intended for infrastructure, health, education, and economic reforms. However, critics warn the move worsens Nigeria’s growing debt crisis, which surged nearly 50% in 2024.

Experts cite missed oil production targets and poor revenue performance, questioning the government’s repayment ability and calling for greater transparency and accountability. Without clear returns, analysts fear the loans could push Nigeria toward a fiscal cliff, burdening future generations.

4. Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the crescent moon, marking the start of Dhul Hijjah 1446 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. This sets the stage for key Islamic observances: the Day of Arafah will fall on Thursday, June 5, 2025, followed by Eid al-Adha on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Day of Arafah represents the spiritual peak of Hajj, when pilgrims gather at Mount Arafat, while Eid al-Adha, the Festival of Sacrifice, commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s devotion to Allah. The announcement enables Muslims worldwide to prepare for this sacred period marked by worship, charity, and the symbolic sacrifice of livestock.

5. Controversial Nigerian entertainer, Speed Darlington, is currently under investigation following a viral Instagram Live video in which he appeared to confess to engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl. In the video, spoken in Igbo, the artist narrated a disturbing encounter that allegedly took place at an unnamed hotel. He claimed the girl was left bleeding, prompting him to pay hotel staff ₦2,000 to change the stained sheets. The footage sparked widespread outrage on social media, with many calling for immediate legal action.

Reacting to the public outcry, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) acknowledged the video. It confirmed that while the location of the alleged incident was unspecified, the matter has been escalated to the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for further investigation. In a follow-up video, Speed Darlington addressed the backlash, describing the controversial story as a fabricated stunt to generate publicity for a new music release.

He apologised to fans who found the content offensive, stating, “I need controversy to eat. If you are not trending, you are not getting booked.” This incident adds to a growing list of controversies involving the singer. In 2022, a neighbour accused him of inappropriate conduct towards a 16-year-old girl. In 2023, he publicly declared his interest in dating girls between the ages of 16 and 20, further drawing criticism. Investigations by relevant authorities are ongoing.