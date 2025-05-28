Foreign Mercenaries Training Terrorists, Increasing Threat in North-East -Theatre Commander

The Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has revealed that foreign mercenaries are now operating in the North-East, worsening the threat posed by terrorist groups like Boko Haram and ISWAP (Islamic State West Africa Province).

Speaking to defence correspondents during a media tour in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Tuesday, Maj. Gen. Abubakar explained that these mercenaries are providing both tactical and strategic training to the terrorists. This has led to a rise in the use of advanced weapons and technology, including armed drones.

He disclosed that four Pakistani nationals were recently arrested for allegedly smuggling weapons to terrorists.

“These foreign mercenaries are not just training the terrorists, they’re helping them develop more sophisticated tactics, including how to build advanced explosive devices and set traps,” he said.

Abubakar warned that this growing involvement of foreign fighters has increased the terrorists’ ability to coordinate attacks, leading to higher casualties among Nigerian troops and more loss of military equipment.

“This is a serious threat that demands urgent action, including better intelligence gathering, surveillance, and stronger cooperation with neighbouring countries to cut off cross-border support,” he added.

The commander emphasized that the terrorists are not just fighting the military, but waging war against the Nigerian state.

He described the conflict as asymmetric warfare, which is more difficult to fight, and called on the media to report terrorism as a threat to the entire nation, not just the military.

He praised the dedication of troops in the field who are working in harsh conditions to stabilize affected communities while respecting human rights in all operations.

“These soldiers are heroes, enduring tough conditions to keep us safe. It’s important that we recognize their sacrifices and tell their stories,” Abubakar said.

Brigadier General Adamu Ibrahim, the Chief of Staff for Operation Hadin Kai, explained why women connected to terrorists are not being targeted or prosecuted.

He said Nigeria is committed to international laws of armed conflict, which protect civilians including women and children as long as they are not actively participating in hostilities.

“Being related to a Boko Haram fighter doesn’t make someone a combatant. If they’re not taking part in the fighting, we treat them as civilians and uphold their rights,” he said.

Providing an update on military operations, Major Ademola Owolana said the Joint Task Force in the North-East continues to make progress despite challenges such as drone attacks, internal sabotage (fifth columnists), and landmines planted by terrorists.

He noted that in a recent attack on Kukawa, Nigerian troops, supported by air operations, defeated the terrorists, killing 28 and recovering two motorcycles.

“Terrorists are still attacking isolated communities to gather supplies and recruit new fighters. This shows they are desperate to regroup and prepare for future attacks,” Owolana added.

Brigadier General Mohammed Abu-Mawashi, who led the media tour, said it was initiated by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa. The goal is to give journalists a clearer understanding of military efforts and to build empathy for what troops face daily in their fight against terrorism.